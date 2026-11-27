KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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The University of Missouri-Kansas City men's soccer team is preparing for an NCAA round of 16 match set to be played at home on Sunday, capping what has been a landmark year for soccer in the city.

Head coach Ryan Pore said the team had been building toward this moment for some time.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB UMKC men's soccer head coach Ryan Pore

"We've always targeted 2026 to be a huge year for our program, building off the excitement of the World Cup and the energy and then, the (Kansas City) Current won the championship," Pore said.

The Roos earned the No. 3 seed in the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship.

Kansas City has been at the center of the soccer world this year.

Hundreds of thousands of people visited the city for the World Cup this summer, and the Kansas City Current brought home the team's first NWSL Championship trophy this week.

Heather Watson of KC Blue Crew celebrated at the Current's championship march along the Riverfront on Tuesday.

"We love to be a city of champions, right?" Watson said.

Now, the Roos are hoping to add to that legacy.

"We're just trying to do everything we can to keep it going and hopefully bring another championship back to Kansas City," Pore said.

KSHB UMKC soccer wins

The team says they feel the support of a city that has continued to show up for soccer.

"Just proud to be part of that. The energy is just super high right now in the city with soccer," Pore said.

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