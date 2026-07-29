Waldo neighbors say 2 years of tire slashings have left them feeling unsafe and unheard

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office is escalating its pursuit of a woman accused of repeatedly slashing tires in the Waldo neighborhood, as residents say two years of reports, videos and calls to police have left them feeling unheard and unsafe.

Whitney Jones was arrested last month after police say she slashed 35 car tires in a single night. She was released from jail a few weeks later.

Video from last week shows Jones allegedly slashing more tires.

She did not appear at her court dates this week , and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Neighbors say the pattern has gone on since 2024. They have filed reports, submitted videos and pictures, and called police when they spotted Jones — but say the cycle of arrests and releases has continued.

Nicole Hickok remembers when her block was hit in 2024.

"A couple of neighbors around us ended up getting hit, and not everyone could afford to replace tires at the time, so many people's vehicles just sat for a period, until they were able to actually afford new tires," Hickok said.

Last month, while Hickok was on a walk, police asked whether she had seen Jones. She said seeing that effort mattered.

"It was really nice to see police presence out. Any sort of effort in general was really nice to see," Hickok said.

Still, she says the situation has reached a breaking point.

"The issue I'm seeing now is that because people haven't been heard for so long, there are certain neighbors stepping towards more violent means," Hickok said.

Hickok said she does not want to see that happen, but wants public safety leaders to understand the stakes.

"Whether it's the prosecutors, whether it's the police, if they don't do something, the community is going to take it into their hands, and it's not going to be the right method; it's not going to be the right way to end things," Hickok said.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said she was opposed to Jones' release at her last court date and will continue to advocate for appropriate bond conditions that consider the risk defendants pose to the community.

"When someone repeatedly victimizes a community, we stand ready to act," Johnson said.

Johnson said her office is taking additional steps to hold Jones accountable.

"Our Crime Strategies Unit will be taking over Ms. Jones's cases to pursue accountability for Ms. Jones as a high-impact offender, and we are arguing for bond revocation to ensure public safety while this case moves forward," Johnson said.

For Hickok, who has a new baby, the situation has become personal.

"It would be really great if we could see her just off the streets. I hesitate to comment on anybody’s mental health, but I would love to feel safe in my neighborhood again, and having a baby, I need to feel secure in my neighborhood, and I don't feel secure," Hickok said. "Almost as soon as she was born, I was planning my exit from the neighborhood, which is really unfortunate because I love this area."

The prosecutor's office said it will meet with neighborhood leaders next week to hear community concerns, adding that every person deserves to feel safe and that the office "will use every tool available to make that happen".

KCPD issued a community bulletin regarding the investigation, requesting information from anyone who walked the Trolley Trail on the weekend of July 24-26, 2026.

"Anyone who was threatened, experienced, or witnessed a similar encounter while walking on the Trolley Trail during this time is encouraged to report the incident to any Kansas City, Missouri Police Department patrol division station. Additional reports may assist investigators in identifying patterns and prosecution."

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