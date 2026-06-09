KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that injured nine people on Troost Avenue over the weekend.

KSHB 41 Kansas City reporter Alyssa Jackson has spoken with city officials and the community about the shooting.

Youth drill team may need to relocate after mass shooting on Troost Avenue

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Lace Cline say an unlicensed club was throwing a party in the 7900 block of Troost Avenue on Saturday.

Hundreds of people were in the parking lot of the strip mall around 4 a.m when the shooting occurred.

As of Tuesday, KCPD confirmed there haven't been any arrests.

KC Fusion rents a space in the strip mall for drill team practice. The team reached out to Jackson after watching her coverage of the shooting.

The drill team wasn't there when the shooting happened, but they've had safety concerns in the past.

KSHB 41

The door to KC Fusion is shattered, and a bullet went through the window.

Alayna Taylor, the team's director, canceled practice this week and decided to reevaluate the space.

"This is traumatizing to some of the kids because they deal with it at home," Taylor said. "This is supposed to be their home. We can't call it a home if it looks like this."

KSHB 41

She said they have 50 kids up to 18 years old who use the program as an outlet and a safe activity, especially in the summer.

The location may not be safe anymore, Taylor told KSHB 41.

The director remembers a time the kids were practicing when they saw someone start shooting outside.

Akhyah Toombs, the team's 16-year-old captain, said the team has had late practices and team lock-ins in the building.

KSHB 41 Akhyah Toombs

"If I was a parent, I would want to pull my child out of it," Toombs said.

As police continue to investigate the shooting, she wants Kansas City to do better — because this hits close to home.

"My brother passed at 16 from gun violence," Toombs said. "It’s not something you want to put anybody through or have to go through yourself."

KSHB 41

The drill team wants to find a new, safer location to call home this summer, and they're asking for the community's support.

"Anybody able to help with these kids, you're keeping 50 kids out of the streets and you don't have to get that phone call at 4 in the morning," Taylor said.

—