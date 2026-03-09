KCI travelers say airport left them without answers during hours-long parking garage closure

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics.

Travelers at Kansas City International Airport faced hours-long delays Sunday after a potential threat prompted authorities to clear the terminal and later close the parking garage, leaving many passengers without clear answers about what was happening.

KCI all clear, but parking lot stayed closed

The Kansas City Aviation Department cleared the airport around 2 p.m. Sunday. But about an hour later, the airport posted on X that the parking garage would remain closed while travelers lingered near its entrance, still waiting for information.

Will Shaw/KSHB Travelers at KCI had issues getting out of the airport as a potential threat in the parking garage.

Christy Bright was traveling from Arizona to Kansas City when her flight was diverted to Wichita before eventually making it to Kansas City — only to get stuck waiting for the parking garage to open.

"I'll tell you, there's people in the front that has been waiting over two hours," Bright said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Christy Bright

Bright said passengers on the plane were given little information about what was happening.

"They just didn't tell us anything," Bright said.

Will Shaw/KSHB

Even after learning the threat had passed, Bright said the lack of communication made the situation more confusing.

"Not really understanding why we're not getting any explanation. Because that would be helpful," Bright said.

When I told Bright the threat was over, she said she hadn't been informed — and still had questions.

"Oh, we weren't told that," Bright said. "The threat is over. So if that is the case, why aren't we allowed to get our vehicle?"

Will Shaw/KSHB Brieanna Burtonkimple

Brieanna Burtonkimple was returning from a funeral in Ohio when the situation unfolded. She sat on the tarmac for two-and-a-half hours after landing, then waited another two hours to retrieve her car from the garage.

"Why'd you clear the airport if the garage wasn't clear?" Burtonkimple questioned.

She said the lack of updates from airport officials made a difficult day even harder.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 Airport parking garage

"I wish they'd give us some information," Burtonkimple said.

Brody Hillstock had come from Olathe to pick up relatives at the airport. He said he was evacuated for two-and-a-half hours, and when he returned to get his car, police would not let anyone into the parking area.

"It shouldn't have taken more than an hour, and I've been here since 11 o'clock in the morning," Hillstock said.

Shortly after the airport cleared the terminal, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that any threat was not credible.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 Airport police

Hours later, when airport police gave the all-clear for the garage around 6 p.m., it was a race to get in for those waiting.

In a press release, the aviation department said K-9 units found a suspicious vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage, so the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Bomb and Arson Unit was called in to investigate.

For Hillstock, the core issue was transparency. He and other travelers lingered around the terminal entrance and on the nearest island to the entrance of the parking garage.

Will Shaw/KSHB Brody Hillstock

Travelers seemed confused why the garage was closed if there was no longer a potential threat. More importantly, travelers were confused as to why people were permitted to stand so close to the garage.

Other travelers just wanted answers to determine if they should have spent their time renting a vehicle or Ubering home. Overall, many voiced they felt left in the dark regarding any potential threat that remained.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 Waiting for airport parking garage to open

"There's nothing wrong with them just coming out and saying there may be an issue in the parking garage, the airport's clear," Hillstock said. "That's not what they're telling everyone; they're saying everyone is good."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

