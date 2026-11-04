Missouri voters reject Prop A, pass Amendment 6 ballot protections

GLADSTONE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Missouri voters rejected Proposition A and approved Amendment 6, delivering a split decision on two measures that shaped the state's election and redistricting rules.

Amendment 6 passed overnight by 60%, adding new protections to the voter initiative petition process. With its passage, voters can still collect signatures and put proposed laws on the ballot. It would take 80% of both the Missouri House and Senate to agree and refer a proposed change to voters, and voters would still have to approve those changes.

Voters also said no to Proposition A, which would have changed the 2022 congressional map to the proposed 2025 map. The measure sparked a prolonged back-and-forth across the state.

Over 60% of voters chose to reject the 2025 map, per unofficial election results from the Associated Press.

The 2025 map was redrawn mid-decade and most notably expanded the 5th District from Kansas City to Jefferson City. Republicans pushed for the change to gain more seats.

Areas of Gladstone and parts of Clay County, would have been impacted by the proposed congressional map and would have moved from the 5th Congressional District into the 6th. Von-Glahn executive director of People Not Politicians of the "no" movement on Prop A spoke after the victory.

"I feel relieved, we have known this from the beginning when Missourians told the governor, told the legislature not to do this. They didn't listen, they listened to DC not the people of the state, so the people of the state just sent them a very clear defeat," Richard Von-Glahn said.

With the "no" vote, the current district boundaries will remain in place as the state heads toward the next congressional elections.

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