Missouri voters say no to Trump-backed congressional map with rejection of Proposition A

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of back-and-forth on which congressional map should be used in Missouri, voters made their voices heard.

By saying no to Proposition A, voters decided to keep the 2022 map in play.

Over 60% of voters chose to reject the 2025 map, per unofficial election results from the Associated Press.

The 2025 map was redrawn mid-decade and most notably expanded the 5th District from Kansas City to Jefferson City. Republicans pushed for the change to gain more seats.

Democrat Emanuel Cleaver has represented the 5th District for two decades. He defeated Republican Rick Brattin in the battle for the seat.

For months, if not over a year, redistricting has been a hot topic in Missouri.

A legal saga ensued after the primary election in August, in which the 2025 map was used.

Opposite orders from a federal district court judge in St. Louis and the Missouri Supreme Court had voters scratching their heads. Ultimately, the Supreme Court rejected the Trump-backed congressional map.

More confusion preceded the legal battle. People Not Politicians faced struggles from Secretary of State Denny Hoskins after collecting enough signatures to put the maps to a vote.

Moving forward, voters will use the 2022 map.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement Tuesday night on the results.

“Tonight, Missourians rejected a rigged map and told politicians in Washington and Jefferson City we've had enough. The 2025 map was never about Missouri interests. It was drawn for special interests, fixated on adding a Republican seat and eliminating the voice of Kansas Citians. Signature gatherers stopped it; brave judges protected our right to vote on it, and tonight voters finished the job.



“Thank you to the organizers and volunteers who gathered signatures and gave Missourians our right to vote and reject the rigged map, and to every voter who made it to the bottom of a long ballot to defend basic fairness. Tonight, democracy wins. Kansas City wins.”

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