'Our vote should matter': Lawsuit over Platte County Children’s Services Fund back in court

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A lawsuit over the Children's Service Fund tax, which would help fund mental health services for children in Platte County, is back in court today.

Lawsuit over Platte County Children’s Services Fund back in court

The Children’s Services Fund—approved by voters in 2024—was designed to create a dedicated source of funding for youth mental health care, including counseling, treatment and prevention programs.

"It's really important that we provide these resources to our children before they end up in crisis," said Tara Bennett, resident of Platte County.

Marlon Martinez

However, despite receiving support from more than half of voters, the Platte County Commission chose not to implement the quarter-cent tax arguing the ballot language gave them the discretion to not have to implement it.

“If the will of the voters was the implementation of it, then the counties implement it. There's no reason why it shouldn't be any different in Platte County, and why our voters and our votes should mean less than other voters," said Bennett

Last year, a Platte County judge ruled in favor of the commission, determining the tax did not have to be enacted. Now, the case is moving forward, with an appellate court set to hear oral arguments from both sides on whether that decision should stand.

“They had it within their power to end this lawsuit, which, by the way, is also costing us as Platte County citizens, money defending Commission's actions against the will of the voters. So not only did we vote for it, but we're paying for them to fight us," Bennett said.

Supporters of the fund argue the commission is ignoring the will of voters and delaying critical resources for children and families.

“Our vote should matter,” said Tara Bennett, a Platte County resident involved in the lawsuit. “At this point, the County Commission… decided that they didn't like this one. I don't know why they don't want to support our kids, but they support our seniors or others.”

Bennett is among several residents pushing for the fund to be implemented, saying access to mental health services remains limited for many families in the county.

“We don't have the resources the providers here in the county to be able to keep it within our county. Personally, I have three children, and when they needed to talk to a counselor, I've had to drive them out of the county and out of the state," said Bennett.

The appeals hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Platte County Courthouse. A decision could determine whether the county will be required to move forward with the voter-approved fund.

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