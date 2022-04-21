MoDOT performing urgent repairs on I-35’s Bond Bridge in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to close two northland lanes of Interstate 35 over the Christopher Bond Bridge Thursday to complete urgent repairs.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., dependent on the weather, maintenance crews will close the lanes between Levee Road and Front Street to complete expansion joint repair work.

On Wednesday, MoDOT maintenance crews performed temporary repairs on the troublesome expansion joint.

🚨Breaking/Traffic Alert: An expansion joint has loosened NB I-35 across the Bond Bridge. Crews are on scene to repair. Expect delays. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/a5tXZapkU0 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 20, 2022

Expansion joints on the bridge have caused issues on several occasions this spring.

In February , MoDOT crews were forced to close a middle lane of NB I-35 to complete emergency repairs. A day later , crews shut down the same stretch to complete more permanent repair of the damaged expansion joint.

Earlier this month , a damaged expansion joint forced the closure of a southbound lane of the bridge.

