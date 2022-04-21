Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MoDOT performing urgent repairs on I-35’s Bond Bridge in Kansas City

I35 Bond Bridge.jpeg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missouri Department of Transportation
Maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation conducted repairs of a damaged expansion joint on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the Christopher Bond Bridge on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
I35 Bond Bridge.jpeg
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 10:07:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to close two northland lanes of Interstate 35 over the Christopher Bond Bridge Thursday to complete urgent repairs.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., dependent on the weather, maintenance crews will close the lanes between Levee Road and Front Street to complete expansion joint repair work.

On Wednesday, MoDOT maintenance crews performed temporary repairs on the troublesome expansion joint.

Expansion joints on the bridge have caused issues on several occasions this spring.

In February, MoDOT crews were forced to close a middle lane of NB I-35 to complete emergency repairs. A day later, crews shut down the same stretch to complete more permanent repair of the damaged expansion joint.

Earlier this month, a damaged expansion joint forced the closure of a southbound lane of the bridge.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!