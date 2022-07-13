Mom pushes for changes after son dies after KCPD physical agility test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother is asking for changes at the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department after her son died after a physical agility test.

Kayla Edmond said her son, 23-year-old Brelande Edmond, died after he did a pre-employment physical test for KCPD. The test was part of the application process to be accepted into the department.

Edmond said the death of her son was shocking because he was young and healthy with no prior medical conditions. Doctors told her he died of heat-related illness and liver shock.

He participated in the physical agility test on June 30, when he collapsed after the test. EMS on scene performed CPR, and he was taken to a local hospital.

"When I got to the hospital, my son was on life support, a respirator, dialysis, multiple different blood pressure medications," Edmond said.

She said doctors told her there was a chance he may live, but he would have severe brain damage. He passed away July 3.

A spokesperson for KCPD tells KSHB 41 News the agility test was done in a climate-controlled indoor gym. Applicants are told what the test will be like and are required to sign a waiver. KCPD partners with the Kansas City Fire Department to have EMS at the test in case of a medical emergency.

Edmond hopes the loss of her son will spark change within the department's policy. She went before the Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday to share what happened to him and ask the board to consider several changes.

She wants the department to require applicants to get a physician's exam prior to the test, as well as have their heart rate and body temperature monitored before and during the test while wearing a device such as an Apple watch.

"These changes need to be made," Edmond said. "Funding is not an issue, and even if they try to say it's an issue, there are fundraisers. You can get donations. If there is a will, there is a way, and I am not hearing any excuse as to why these precautionary measures cannot be put in place to keep this from ever happening again."

In response to her message, BOPC members said the board will take those suggestions into consideration, and if they are approved, they will be made in Brelande's name.