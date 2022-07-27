KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs will retire John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil’s number and induct him in the team’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Wednesday evening’s game.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will chat live from 6:20 to 6:45 p.m. about his experience last weekend during O’Neil’s induction in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on the concourse at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

The major in-game tribute to O’Neil will take place during the seventh-inning stretch, but there will be references to O’Neil, including video tributes from Ken Burns and Bob Costas, throughout the game.

First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. with $1 “Buck” hot dogs and a limited number of O’Neil art prints available, the proceeds of which go to the “Thanks A Million Buck” campaign.

O’Neil became the oldest player to appear in a professional game, when he played for the T-Bones in July 2006 at age 94.