More police at Friday at Wyandotte High School's homecoming football game after gunfire at a game last week

KANSAS CITY, Ks — The game was the same, but there were differences Friday evening off the field as the Wyandotte High School football team played its homecoming game.

More police officers were at Friday's game after a shootout last week just outside the field between two men and a Kansas City, Kansas School District police officer.

Police officers stood watch at all corners of the stadium and parking lots.

"I was driving home shivering. My hands on the steering wheel, shivering, and my legs," said Jatzilk Perez-Vazquez, a Wyandotte High School student. "I got home and told everyone I was okay. I cried because I melted down."

The only view allowed our KSHB 41 crew of the activities in and around the stadium was from behind a fence.

The reporting team was not allowed inside the stadium.

But from the parking lot, it was easy to see the stands had a lot of empty space.

Usually the feeling of homecoming week is anxious, exciting and filled with school spirit. That was missing Friday night.

"We usually have a parade. We walk around the street" said Rafael Gonzalez, a student at Wyandotte High School. "They canceled that and it hit hard for seniors because it's something we look forward to."

The week leading up to the game was marked by fear instead of excitement.

"I know it traumatized a lot of students and left a lot of kids scared to come to any football games," Gonzalez said.

Even with fewer fans and more police, Gonzalez said students come to the game "just be high schoolers, experience the fun and the memories."

A new bag policy went into effect Friday for all KCK School District high school games.

The rules mandate no backpacks or bags bigger than 12x12 inches.

The two shooters have not been arrested.

