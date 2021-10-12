More Southwest delays reported at KCI Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More flights were delayed out of the Kansas City International Airport Tuesday morning.

According to flykci.com, three Southwest flights were delayed as of 4:30 a.m.

Southwest has been dealing with several issues, including weather, air-traffic control issues and staffing shortages.

According to Flight Aware, Southwest has canceled 60 flights nationwide for Tuesday and delayed more than 150 flights.

That is a decrease from the number of delays and cancellations reported Sunday and Monday.

