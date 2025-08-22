Mother honors son one year after his murder at Kansas City gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One year after 33-year-old Michael DeHaan was gunned down at a Kansas City gas station, his mother continues to fight for justice while keeping his memory alive.

Tammy DeHaan still struggles with the trauma of losing her son outside the BP gas station at Linwood and Indiana, on what became one of Kansas City's deadliest days a year ago.

"And that kills me," she said. "I still get goosebumps every time I hear sirens," Tammy DeHaan said Thursday night as an ambulance passed by the vigil.

Michael DeHaan was pumping gas when prosecutors say Lorenzo Johnson shot Michael and ran him over.

DeHaan's death was the third homicide in Kansas City that day.

"It feels like one year ago, today it feels like yesterday," Tammy DeHaan said.

On Thursday night, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil and balloon release organized by Corey's Network, a homicide victim advocacy group.

"It's hard to see where he died," DeHaan said. "It's hard to see the man who shot him."

Michelle Norris, co-founder of Corey's Network, emphasized the importance of remembering victims on these difficult anniversaries.

"An anniversary is something you celebrate, a Unniversary is something you recognize, but don't celebrate perhaps," Norris explained. "It's always important we recognize these dates, because if we don't recognize these dates, it's almost like our loved ones are forgotten."

The man charged in Michael's death is approaching a jury trial in December. Tammy DeHaan says her role as a protective mother continues even after death.

"My job's not over until the trial," she said. "He gave me the best 33 years. But I always told Mike, 'I didn't give you the gift of life, you gave me the gift of you."'

Corey's Network is a non-profit organization designed to provide resources for family's of homicide victims. The organization was founded in honor of Corey Laykovich who was murdered just a few blocks from his home.

The organization takes donations to assist victim's families. To support the cause, click here.

