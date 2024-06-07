Mother speaks out during Wear Orange Weekend after losing 4 loved ones to gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo — During National Wear Orange Weekend, a movement aimed to honor victims of gun violence, one woman's heartbreaking story highlights how urgent the cause is.

Aishah Coppage knows the feeling of losing someone all too well, she's been through it not just once, but four different times.

"My family was first affected by gun violence in 2016 when my 8-year-old son and my 9-year-old nephew were shot and killed," Coppage said.

As painful as it was, Coppage knew life had to continue, but little did she know that five years later, she would be going through that same pain again.

"My 16-year-old nephew was also shot and killed in 2021," Coppage said. “It becomes even harder when it continues to happen, when you continue to see young people be murdered due to gun violence."

Most recently, in late April, her little sister was killed, marking yet another tragedy in her life.

“I truly believe it is not going to stop happening, honest to God it’s not. But it has to get some under control," Coppage said.

This weekend marks National Wear Orange, a movement recognized across the country in honor of those who have been victims of gun violence.

“It makes me feel of course sad, but then it really makes me feel mad because guns should not be the first respond to any kind of problem," said Judy Sherry, founder of Grandparents for Gun Safety.

The Wear Orange campaign, which began in 2013, was inspired by the friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in Chicago just one week after performing at former President Obama's second-inaugural parade. Since then, Wear Orange has grown into a national movement, symbolizing the fight to end gun violence.

This weekend, Grandparents for Gun Safety, alongside other advocacy groups, will host a walk in solidarity event to honor those who have been killed.

The event will be held on Saturday at Harmon Park in Prairie Village starting at 9 a.m.

“Our goal is too keep educating the community. Not even discussing even access to guns. Just saying to people take care of your guns be a responsible gun owner, so God forbid you don't ever have to lose a child," Sherry said.

You can check out their website to learn more about Grandparents for Gun safety.