Motorists run into delays, tech issues at some Missouri DMV locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers looking to conduct business at some Missouri Department of Motor Vehicle locations say they’ve had to wait for hours in line.

KSHB 41 News reporter Elyse Schoenig spoke with three people at the Kansas City DMV location at 1161 Emanuel Clever II Blvd. who said they’ve been waiting hours to be helped.

They’ve been told to either come back later or come back another day.

Late last month, KSHB 41 reported on new changes to Missouri’s DMV system that officials hoped would make obtaining a driver’s license faster and smoother.

That new system - using a tablet-based digital system for applicants at DMV offices - went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

A Missouri Department of Revenue spokesperson says while its "modernized driver license and processing system" was successfully rolled out at all offices Tuesday, installing equipment and training staff on how to use it has led to some delays.

They also noted that a higher than normal number of customers - though anticipated - also led to the delays.

"Each license office has added one additional driver's license station to help serve customers and eventually reduce wait times in many offices," a MoDOR spokesperson said in a statement to KSHB 41.

Officials also expect the number of customers to normalize over the coming days.

"The department appreciates customers' patience as the 1,500 personnel at 174 driver's license offices throughout the state become accustomed to the new system."

More information on the changes and the ability to conduct certain functions is available on the state's website.

