'Movement is the Medicine' 5K honors fallen soldier, aims to reduce the stigma on mental health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A couple of hundred people came together on Sunday for mental health awareness with a 5K in honor of a local solider.

The "Movement is the Medicine" walk/run, put on by Talk 2 Me , is in its third year of the event.

The group believes that the prescription to having a better mental health outlook is physical activity, coping skills, seeking help and more.

Organizers want to help reduce the stigma surrounding the topic with this race, and get people talking about their mental health.

At the event, E-7 First Class Sgt. Scott Caldwell was honored. He died in 2011 to suicide. He did two tours in Iraq and one in Haiti.

Caldwell's sister, Hollie Still, said her brother was never the same when he got back from the war and had post traumatic stress disorder

“He was quieter, he had lost his sense of adventure," Still said. "He had a lot of anxiety, he couldn’t sleep. That was one of the biggest things. He struggled so much with being able to sleep."

His family said due to the things he saw overseas, he felt he couldn't go on anymore.

Still said it's truly an honor her brother's memory still lives on and hopes his struggles sparks a conversation about mental health awareness.

“There are so many people that are struggling and need help, and if I can help one person today, that would really honor my brother," Still said.

