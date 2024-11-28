Movie enthusiasts of all ages flock to Kansas City movie theaters to watch Wicked, Moana 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of all ages are "holding space" for blockbuster films like Wicked and Moana 2 as the Thanksgiving weekend approaches.

After all, there’s no place like the movie theater.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Quinn (left) and Harper (right) Morris at Cinemark in Merriam, Kansas on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for Moana 2's opening day.

"It’s more thrilling [than home]," said Harper Morris, who went with her mom and sister, Quinn, to see Moana 2 on Wednesday. "'Cause you can see it on the big screen."

And they have better snacks, Quinn joked.

They're joining many of children and families who showed up at theaters across the country Wednesday for opening day showings of Moana 2, which has already broken Disney’s animation record with nearly $14 million in preview ticket sales.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Gina Griffin saw Moana 2 at AMC Town Center in Leawood, Kansas on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

"We’re just happy to have the time off from work and school," said Gina Griffin, who was at AMC Town Center with her son to see Moana 2.

They're in town for Thanksgiving from south Florida to visit family and to partake in a beloved franchise.

"My son and I have been waiting for Moana to come out for a long time now," Griffin said.

Griffin and her son pose for a photo after seeing Moana 2 at AMC Town Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

They took pictures together Wednesday, but they’re also taking merch home.

"We also have things like collectable merchandise which has become really big for fans, particularly in the last year so," said Julia McCartha, the pubic relations manager for Cinemark. "Movies have always been at the center of the cultural conversation, and that is something we really saw with 'Barbenheimer' last year, and we're seeing now with the films coming out."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Julia McCartha, public relations manager for Cinemark

McCartha says the marketing is a part of an intentional collaboration with studios.

"They have their massive marketing campaigns that they do in the months leading up to the release," she said. "That's something that you've seen with Wicked especially."

Wicked's been defying odds at the box office since its Nov. 22 release, which debuted alongside Gladiator, one of the more noteworthy double-features since Barbie and Oppenheimer in summer 2023.

Its pre-Thanksgiving weekend revenue was the highest AMC’s ever seen domestically.

"Thanksgiving is one of the biggest movie-going parts of the year," said Adam Roberts, the owner and operator of Screenland Armour Theatre in the Northland.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Adam Roberts, owner and operator of Screenland Armour Theatre

It’s a decades-old theater that’s seen decades of holidays.

"Anytime we have a big release like this, it does bring a lot of new business to us, and it does let people see a different type of movie theater," Roberts said. "We have people that come back every year very excited because that's part of their tradition, and we're happy to be a part of that."

And while theaters are still promoting silence for now — at least until the Wicked sing-along version drops — there’s still room for those with a song in their heart.

"This is a great experience," Roberts said. "This is not like watching something on your couch, and that’s why it’ll last a lot longer. The community aspect of doing something together is incredibly vital and important to us as humans."

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.