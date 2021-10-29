MU lifts temporary suspension of fraternity activities Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri will lift the temporary suspension of fraternity activities on Friday, Oct. 29.

According to emails obtained by KSHB 41 News, the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life told the Interfraternity Council Wednesday afternoon that the activities such as new member education and social functions could resume again at noon Friday.

The office also said in the email that as they are conducting a review "focused on ensuring safety of all students," it is expected that all fraternity chapters work with them.

"We will be sending a message to the entire community outlining some of the steps being taken," the email said. "Some of these actions include reviewing the accreditation program, strengthening alcohol awareness education and working with the RSVP Center to facilitate programming about healthy interactions and consent."

The halting of activities last week came after a freshman student was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive at a Phi Gamma Delta party.

MU later announced that it was withdrawing Phi Gamma Delta's status as a recognized student organization.