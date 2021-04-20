National Weather Service: Tuesday's snowfall marks largest on record this late into spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures in the 30s and a few inches of snow nearly feels like an arctic blast when it happens on April 20.

But, Midwesterners are no strangers to the odd weather patterns to which we are beholden in this region.

The National Weather Service said the Kansas City area experienced its largest snowfall this late into spring Tuesday, with a total of 3.2 inches measured.

GALLERY | April 2021 snow in Kansas City

41 Action News chief meteorologist Gary Lezak said that brings the season total to 15.2 inches.

The previous record was 2.7 inches on April 20, 1992.

Tuesday’s event is tied for the 10th latest snowfall on record, NWS said.

The latest on the record is May 3, 1907, when 1.7 inches of snow fell in Kansas City.

People who have lived in the area for a while may also remember snowfall on May 2, 2013.

While only half an inch fell at KCI (NWS’s official climate location) during that event, the system produced several inches of snow southeast of the city.

WEATHER BLOG | A Snowy April 20th Morning

Many people probably share this sentiment from a Twitter user: “Don't care to break those kinds of records.”

Though snowfall is over, the Kansas City area remains in a freeze warning from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing and could kill crops and other tender plants, NWS said.

The agency advised homeowners to protect outdoor plants, plumbing and drain in-ground sprinkler systems.

The wet conditions caused trouble for many motorists on the morning commute.

Sadly, Tuesday's weather may have contributed to a crash in which one person was killed.

—