Weather Blog - A Snowy April 20th Morning

Snow and sleet began falling between 3 and 5 AM in the KC metro area and everything that is elevated is now coated in snow. The roads have been mostly wet, and we have to watch this heavier band of snow approaching and timed for the peak 7 AM to 8 AM rush hour. Bridges and Overpasses have already become slick.

A Heavy Band Of April 20th Snow

That dark green area on radar shows a band of snow that likely has some much larger snowflakes. It is a pretty wide band and may last for up to 30 minutes. This may be falling at a rate of 1" to 2" per hour, so a quick inch of snow will fall in this band, and possibly two inches. The roads may become covered briefly as this band moves across, and again it is timed for the 7 to 8 AM hour, and to 9 AM or 10 AM south and east of downtown.

When the heavy band moves across expect a few brief slick spots, and then when the band moves by, the roads will be just wet again. It will likely be a bit tricky, so provide an extra 15 to 30 minutes on your commute this morning.

The snow will taper off before noon and shift east and south. And, then just think warm thoughts for next Sunday-Monday. Here is the latest model forecast for Monday afternoon:

Monday Warm-Up

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Snow continuing through 10 AM and then ending from northwest to southeast. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches likely, mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Temperatures will warm into the lower 40s and most of the snow will melt later today.

