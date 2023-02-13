National WWI Museum, Memorial to offer discounted admission, parking during Chiefs parade, rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National World War I Museum and Memorial is offering discounted admission and access to parking for fans attending Wednesday’s Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

The museum is offering a limited number parking passes for the Museum and Memorial’s Southeast Lawn for $35. Tickets must be purchased in advance online .

In addition to parking, the Museum and Memorial is offering discounted admission of $10, which allows fans the ability to access food and drinks on the Memorial Courtyard, North Lawn and the Museum Café. Those with tickets are also able to access restrooms, the Museum Store and exhibits.

The 2023 Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade marks the third time the Museum and Memorial have a front row seat, with the previous celebrations in 1970 and 2020.

Additional ways for fans to get to Wednesday’s parade were being announced Monday afternoon. One option is a park-and-ride operated by RideKC Johnson County , connecting Oak Park Mall to a drop-off point near W. 25th Street and Southwest Trafficway.

