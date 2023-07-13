Neighbor2Neighbor continues to feed community day after church fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every morning, people gather at Mount Christian Worship Center at 35th Street and Wabash Avenue for what could be their only meal of the day.

A fire damaged the church building Wednesday morning, but it didn't stop those behind the feeding program from finding a way to provide meals to the community without a building.

Neighbor2Neighbor, the organization behind the church's feeding program, moved from serving meals inside the church, to delivering sack lunches outdoors.

Gregory Parr, executive director of Neighbor2Neighbor, said that on Thursday morning people were waiting for a meal at a church, just like any other day.

The feeding program serves 2,700-3,000 plates a month. For Parr, each meal is an opportunity to not only feed those in need, but even more importantly have a conversation.

"People come here to get a lunch and I'm able to talk to them about avenues of success," he said. "We have people that we've taken to treatment.

Parr said Neighbor2Neighbor's goal is to help eliminate the factors in people's lives that contribute to homelessness — which he said is typically drug-use or mental illness.

"It reminds me of when I was doing drugs, food was at the bottom of the Maslow's hierarchy chart of needs, because drugs was more important," Parr told KSHB 41 News.

Parr said he had given at least two treatment referrals just on Thursday alone.

He also said he is able to use his past hardships to connect to with those in need and help them find a path forward.

"I get to share my story of being arrested 97 times, doing drugs 50+ years, living in abandoned houses for three-and-a-half years," he said.

While Neighbor2Neighbor is looking for a more permanent solution to its feeding program, the organization is committed to staying near 35th and Wabash.

"This area is the most drug-infested area that we have been in," he said. "So we want to remain here to be apart of breaking the cycle that's in this community."

The program is in need of donations to continue to fill its sack lunches. It is accepting water bottles, small oranges, sandwiches and granola bars. Donations can be made through Neighbor2Neighbor's website.

