Neighbor reacts to shooting at City Park that killed woman, critically injured teen

KANSAS CITY, Ks. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office identified the victims insshooting Monday in Kansas City, Kansas, at City Park shooting Monday in Kansas City, Kansas at City Park .

On Tuesday, the sherrifs office identified the two victims as 21-year-old Brenda Mejia Bautista and a 15-year-old victim who is currently in critical condition.

Jeannie Mcmackin, who lives near City Park, knew something terrible happened when she heard the sound of shots and screams.

“Pow! pow! pow! pow!, they did about 6 of them,” said Mcmackin, describing the sound of gun shots she heard Monday night at her home near City Park on North 32nd St and Park Drive in Kansas City, KS.

“When they did this last night, my daughter told me, hollered at me, I said who’s shooting, she said its over there at the park mom,” said Mcmackin “She says get down. I said why what happened, she said they was shooting off a whole bunch of gun fire.”

Around 7:30 p.m. she took cell phone video of the scene where officers responded to the two victims who got shot.

“Ahhhh! it was like a female, you could hear it was like a females voice,” said Mcmackin, “They had the ambulance and the fire trucks and the police cars over there. They picked the person up stuck them in the ambulance, We asked the police officer and the sheriff if that person was going to be alright and they said no.”

Saddened by the news, Mcmackin says her neighborhood has now been hit with violence and she hopes the guns will be put down.

“They are not toys. They can hurt somebody real real bad. They can lose a family member or something you know,” Mcmakin stated.

