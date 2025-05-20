Neighbors step up when storm damages homes in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — Monday night brought severe weather across the Kansas City metro area.

Residents near Belton, Missouri, felt Mother Nature’s wrath during the first round of storms.

“This is a first for us,” Melissa Hibdon said. “Within 30 minutes, I would’ve been starting dinner and I would’ve been in the kitchen where the tree came through.”

Jake Weller Melissa Hibdon

Michelle Hibdon has lived in her home, north of Loch Lloyd, for almost 40 years.

Hibdon told KSHB 41 she and her son were watching a rerun on television in their living room when they heard a loud boom.

“The tree just came through the kitchen,” she said with a laugh. “After you jump up and find your shoes, so you don’t step on anything, you start making phone calls.”

Hibdon says the first phone calls she made were to her other kids. They immediately came to help.

The tree that hit her home from the backyard made such a loud noise she was unaware another tree in the front yard fell across the street.

Jake Weller

“Looks like we’re the only ones who got it today,” she said.

The tree in the front year temporarily blocked 145th street in western Cass County and caused some minor damage to a neighbor’s vehicle.

Hibdon escaped an afternoon that could’ve ended in tragedy. She remained in a great mood and was grateful for the outpouring of support from her neighbors and kids who stepped up in the clean-up efforts.

“There’s a country song about that, 'who’s going to drop everything and jump in their car and help you."' "

The whole family and the neighborhood, it’s amazing to watch,” Hibdon said. “We got good people out here.”

Jake Weller

Hibdon’s next steps were to get as much cleaned up from the damage as possible, cover any holes in the roof, and find a place to stay for the night.

“I think with all the help we got out here, we’ll find somebody,” Hibdon said with a smile of gratitude.

