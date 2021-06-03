New cellphone video shows fatal police shooting of Malcom Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New video from a deadly police shooting inside a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station shows another perspective of the March 25 incident.

The video, obtained by 41 Action News Thursday, shows the moments just before and after 31-year-old Malcom Johnson was shot and killed .

In the 52-second-long video, five KCPD officers are seen struggling on the floor with Johnson inside the BP gas station at the corner of East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Around 25 seconds in, a single shot is fired. Two to three seconds after that, two additional shots are fired.

Shortly after the shots, an officer asks for a rag. The video ends there.

41 Action News has bleeped curse words in the video, but the version we received is otherwise unedited.

WATCH: (Warning: Some viewers might find the content disturbing)



Earlier this week, a group of faith leaders released surveillance video of the shooting, calling it "an execution."

They said the video raises questions about the incident.

The faith leaders said that while they "do believe in police," they "don't believe in this type of policing."

A family representative at a press conference Tuesday disputed police's reports Johnson shot an officer in the leg.

Rather, they do not believe Johnson was armed at the time and a previous injury would have made it difficult for him to access a weapon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

Tuesday afternoon, a MSHP representative said the patrol stands by its initial report Johnson was armed.

The group did turn over the surveillance video to MSHP.

KCPD Chief Rick Smith refused to watch the video as the shooting remains under investigation by MSHP.

Pastor Darron Edwards, of United Believers Community Church, told 41 Action News the group has also given the newest video to authorities.

A MSHP representative confirmed the patrol has received the video.

—