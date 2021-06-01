Kansas City faith leaders raise concerns in March 25 police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of Kansas City’s faith community are raising concerns about the March 25 police shooting that killed Malcolm Johnson.

Johnson was inside the BP gas station at East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue when he was approached by Kansas City, Missouri, police officers attempting to arrest Johnson for his alleged role in a previous shooting.

The faith community’s concerns stem from new surveillance video allegedly from inside the gas station which they say raises questions about the incident.

United Believers Community Church pastor Darron Edwards, who has worked closely with KCPD Chief Rick Smith in recent police reform efforts, was among a group of faith leaders that attempted to show the chief the new video during a previously scheduled meeting Tuesday morning.

Edwards said Smith told the group he couldn’t watch the video as the incident remains under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Edwards says their efforts to reach out to MSHP were denied.

A spokesperson for MSHP told 41 Action News Edwards spoke with the supervisor in the case Tuesday morning.

The supervisor reportedly said he would like any information or video in Edwards’ possession.

MSHP said Edwards never got back to the supervisor with the information, though the supervisor made it clear he could make arrangements with the patrol.

The group of faith leaders plans to release the video in a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the gas station.

A KCPD officer was injured in the shooting. That officer was treated and released from the hospital two days later.

Immediately following the shooting, MSHP Sgt. Andy Bell told reporters that during the course of the arrest, a struggle ensued between the officers and Johnson.

Bell said that during the struggle, Johnson allegedly shot one of the officers in the leg, which prompted officers to return fire, which eventually led to Johnson's death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

