New director named to lead Jackson County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the new director of the Jackson County Detention Center.

Back in March, the former director, Diana Knapp, resigned from the position, and she was later appointed by Kansas City, Missouri, to lead prevention, rehabilitation and public safety initiatives for the city.

The new director, Deloris Wells, brings 15 years of finance and administrative experience to the role, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Deloris Wells has been named as the new director of the Jackson County Detention Center.

Wells has been the deputy director of administration at the detention center since 2018. Prior to this position, she served as the assistant director of accounting and fiscal for the 16th Judicial Circuit of Jackson County.

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“Director Wells is a critical part of our Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center team. Her continued service, professionalism and dedication to our citizens, staff and housed population enhances our commitment to Jackson County,” Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a press release.

Wells is taking over for outgoing Interim Director Lucas Castilleja.

The sheriff's office said Castilleja has taken a position with a municipal agency.

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