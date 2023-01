KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The opening date of the new Kansas City International Airport terminal will be announced Monday.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will announce the opening date of the terminal Monday at 4 p.m.

The new terminal stands at one million square feet with a $1.5 billion budget and has 40 gates.

A group of volunteers will get their first look at the terminal as part of a terminal simulation on Feb. 14.