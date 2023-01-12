Watch Now
KCI New terminal officials notify volunteers of Feb. 14 simulation date

Ariel Rothfield/KSHB
Kansas City International Airport passengers will be dropped off a couple of feet away from the 70 Airline check-in desks. Pick up for arrivals and the baggage claim will be locate on the floor underneath.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 18:43:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of volunteers was notified earlier this week they’ll be part of a simulation next month at the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

Late last year, the Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department put out a call for volunteers to be a part of a passenger simulation. 

In a communication to volunteers that were selected, officials say they received more than 12,000 applications for the simulation, which is set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The simulation is just four days before the the general public will get its first look at the new single terminal on Feb. 18.

Airport officials Thursday released details surrounding the general public’s event, which requires a registration.

Those who were selected for the Feb. 14 simulation will receive more additional details via e-mail.

