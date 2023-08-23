New private Christian elementary school opens doors in Gardner

GARDNER, Kan. — School is now in session for a brand-new Christian elementary school in Gardner, Kansas.

The building the institution is going to use full-time isn't ready quite yet, but that's not stopping the school from meeting what educators see as a need in their community.

"It's new ground that we're breaking,” said teacher Nicole Ward. “None of our teachers have taught in a Christian school before."

Ward has been a public school teacher for a decade and is now part of the small staff at New Life Christian Academy. In this first year, the school's open to kindergarten through third grade only.

"We are OK with starting small and embracing those humble beginnings," said Ward, who will be teaching second grade and has children attending the academy.

In this case, humble means starting in a borrowed spot.

The school is a partner of New Life Community Church. The permanent building, originally conceived as an educational building by New Life, won't be ready until later this year, which means starting the year inside a different church, Grace Baptist.

"It's a huge project, but it's not my project,” director Meredith Hall said. “It belongs to the Lord."

Hall doesn't even have an office yet. She'll be working mostly from the lobby of Grace Baptist these first few months. She said faith, combined with the need in the community, is taking some of the fear away from the challenges ahead.

"As far as in Gardner, and your five-day-a-week program, we're it," Hall said. “I think really the question in most people's minds right now — will they make it? Will they be able to grow? As long as we're doing our job, and doing it well, He'll take care of the rest."

The plan is to grow by one grade level every year so the third graders who start in 2023 can graduate from the school.

Ward said students already read the Bible at least once a week in a church setting, but the academy will offer more opportunities.

"We believe that, according to scripture, it says receiving that daily bread," Ward said. “By teaching our students how to view the world through a Biblical lens, rather than viewing the word of God through a worldly lens, is the success that we want to see."

The school is still accepting applications, but each class is being capped at 20 students. Tuition is $7,450 per student per year, but the school offers sibling discounts and financial aid.

Students will have music, art and physical education classes, as well as a specific portion of the day allotted to Bible study.

The school will also have a laptop cart but will not have a 1:1 student-to-laptop ratio, which is by design.

"Children do learn through technology, but it's a balance,” Hall said. “They also learn through books, and experiences, and hands-on learning, and playing outside in the mud."

