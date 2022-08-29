New Raymore Chief of Police Jim Wilson sworn in Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three days after Jan Zimmerman’s retirement , Jim Wilson was sworn in Monday as the new chief of police for the Raymore Police Department.

Wilson has worked for the department for 29 years and was promoted from operations division commander.

Numerous Raymore city officials, the Missouri Police Chiefs Association, Belton Chief of Police Scott Lyons and Pleasant Hill City Chelby Teufel were part of the interview and hiring process.

“Chief Wilson will continue a tradition of exceptional leadership that has been a hallmark in Raymore for decades,” Raymore City Manager Jim Feuerborn said in a statement. “As Raymore continues to grow, the respect he has earned from the police department command staff, officers and civilian staff he leads will serve our citizens well. He is a well-known leader in this community and with public safety agencies in Cass County and in the metropolitan area.”

Wilson helped spearhead the Raymore police’s efforts around the National Drug Take Back Day to safely dispose of unneeded prescription drugs and Shop With A Cop, which benefits children in need in the community.

He also helped found and currently serves as president of the Cass County Youth Court, among other community activities.

“I believe deeply in teamwork and customer service,” Wilson said in a statement. “The collaboration between the community and the police department makes for an outstanding team and I’m excited to build upon those same partnerships as Raymore Chief of Police.”

He has been honored for his work as a Crisis Intervention Team officer and for his distinguished service.