New sports bar coming to Current Landing promises elevated experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Current Landing announced Friday that an upscale sports bar is set to open this spring at the Kansas City, Missouri, riverfront development.

Revel at Current Landing, part of the KC Current Town Pavilion, claims it will offer a “polished, immersive and unmistakably energetic” experience, according to a press release.

The sports bar was created by Shawn Larson and Danny Elmore, described in the press release as "Kansas City entrepreneur and hospitality veterans."

“Revel at Current Landing is about balance. We wanted to create a space that feels elevated and design-forward, but still incredibly comfortable and social,” Revel owner Elmore said in a press release. “Whether you’re here for a Premier League brunch, a big game at night or just great drinks in a beautiful room, Revel at Current Landing is meant to feel effortless, welcoming and exciting.”

The venue will also feature live music and special events, including English Premier League mornings, Formula 1 brunches and more.

Revel at Current Landing marks Elmore’s fourth restaurant concept in the greater KC metro area, per a press release.

This announcement comes after Current Landing, home to the KC Current at CPKC Stadium, shared the addition of a new Italian restaurant last week.

The development at Current Landing is scheduled for a grand opening in the spring ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with more restaurant and bar additions still expected.

—