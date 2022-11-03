New Story Church planning vigil for victim killed in Halloween party shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, church has planned a vigil for a teen killed in a shooting at a Halloween party.

The shooting Monday night killed 17-year-old Katron Harris and injured six others.

"To watch many in our community, I mean just a couple of blocks away mourning — it breaks your heart," said Jeremy Dykeman, pastor at New Story Church.

New Story Church announced a vigil on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Dykeman said some of the churches young members knew Harris.

"What broke my heart more than anything was the desensitization, the commonality that these things have now," Dykeman said. "To hear about a shooting, to hear about school shootings or different things happening, violence around the country and it’s just commonplace now."

Dykeman said the focus of the vigil should not be on his church, but instead on a community looking to heal.

The vigil runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Story Church at 5500 Woodend Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

