New York firm selected for generational expansion of Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A New York-based architectural firm will oversee a generational expansion at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the museum announced Thursday.

The design and concept by WEISS/MANFREDI was unanimously selected by the museum out of six finalists announced earlier this year.

The firm has successfully bid on and completed projects around the world.

“WEISS/MANFREDI’s concept absolutely blew us away as it captured the spirit of the museum while offering a bold vision for our future,” Nelson-Atkins Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia said Thursday in a press release announcing the winner.

Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 3 (Second Floor Transparent Galleries)





In early 2024, the museum hired Malcolm Reading to launch a worldwide call for entries for the renovation of the museum. The museum received nearly 200 entries from architectural firms in 30 countries on six continents. The list of entries was pared down to six finalists late last year. An exhibit at the museum opened earlier this year to showcase the six finalists.

The competition asked architects for their vision for a 61,000-square-foot addition, renovation of the original Nelson-Atkins building and a plan to amplify and expand the outdoor attractions on the campus.

“Central to our competition was the need to respect the Nelson-Atkins’ original neoclassical building, as well as our beautiful Bloch building, while also bringing something new to our campus,” Zugazagoitia said. “This concept delivers all of that, and we look forward to working with Marion, Michael, and their team to collaborate on an expansion design that keeps our commitment to great experiences with art and forges a deep sense of belonging and connection within our community.”

Dana Anderson Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi, Design Partners at WEISS/MANFREDI

“We are deeply honored to work with The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on this transformative project,” Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi, Design Partners at WEISS/MANFREDI, said in Thursday’s release. “It is a rare and meaningful opportunity to re-imagine a museum as a place where art, architecture and landscape converge to reveal a place of discovery and delight, and we look forward to collaborating with the museum and community to create a more transparent and welcoming cultural campus.”

Several of the design finalists - including WEISS/MANFREDI - paid particular attention to bringing life to the Oak Street side of the Nelson campus. The WEISS/MANFREDI concept also focused on “re-establishing” a front door to the museum on the building’s north side.

Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 4 (Aerial View/Sculpture Park)





Museum-goers who want to arrive using the KC Streetcar’s Main Street Extension will be able to get on and off at the Art Museum stop at 45th Street and Main Street. They’ll then be able to walk along the grounds of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and the campus of the Kansas City Art Institute before arriving at the Nelson on the northwest corner of the museum.

Following the selection of WEISS/MANFREDI, the museum will work with the firm over the upcoming months to turn the concept into specific and detailed plans and ultimately, begin construction.

“This process has been thorough and illuminating,” Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Board of Trustees and Architect Selection Committee Chair Evelyn Craft Belger said Thursday. “It’s important to note that the initial ideas presented as just that: ideas. None of the projects would be built as seen in the models, but they demonstrated the creativity and approach these different architects might take, making it possible for us to make our decision.”

“In the coming months, we look forward to working closely with WEISS/MANFREDI to refine their ideas and ensure alignment with our own goals and plans,” Craft Belger said.

The museum anticipates the project will be privately funded, and plans to involve the community - including students who frequently visit the museum - for feedback during the design process.

