NKC community says goodbye to Officer Daniel Vasquez

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People lined the streets of North Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday for the funeral procession of Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Officer Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty July 19.

"I can't help but to think that a shooter's victim could've been anybody," David, one of the people attending the procession, said. "Could've been you, me, anybody, and due to his sacrifice, it wasn't anybody else. For that, he deserves to be honored."

Signs of support for the NKC Police Department were displayed outside numerous businesses in the city, including Jerry Hickey's.

"The community saying, 'hey, we're here for you,' and although nobody's going to feel it like the family and their immediate coworkers and that, but as a small community, we all feel it," Hickey explained.

Rhonda Knutter, who works near where Officer Vasquez was shot, expressed their sorrow.

"I work a block away from where it happened, so it was just really sad that something like that could happen," Knutter said. "We should all support law enforcement and that a normal day could turn into something bad."