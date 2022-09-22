NKC High School student taken into police custody Wednesday for reportedly bringing firearm to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A North Kansas City High School student was taken into custody by police Wednesday for reportedly bringing a firearm to school.

In a letter to parents, NKCHS Principal Drew Write wrote that a student reported to campus security that they saw a firearm in the possession of another student.

The report led the suspected student to be questioned in the office by an administrator, with school resource officers present.

A firearm was found in the student's possession.

The weapon was confiscated immediately by law enforcement, and the student was taken into custody.

The school told families in the letter it is “following policy and protocol regarding student consequences.”

No lockdown was initiated as law enforcement was aware of the situation, which the school says was “handled within seconds and limited to one office.”

White applauded the student that reported the incident for taking action, as he encourages students that “if they see something — say something. If they know something; tell someone.”

“Please know that student safety is my first priority and that we are always reviewing our security measures to ensure a safe learning environment at Northtown,” White said in the letter to families.

Last week, the high school went on lockdown after receiving a tip of a threat against the school .

