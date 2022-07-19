KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Police officer Daniel Vasquez was part of the same police academy class as another officer that was killed in the line of duty.

Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in North Kansas City.

RELATED: Authorities identify officer killed during Tuesday traffic stop

Vasquez went through his police training alongside Blaize Madrid-Evans.

Madrid-Evans was killed in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant at a home in Independence in Sept. 2021.

Independence Police Department spokesperson confirmed the two officers attended Recruitment Class 171 at the Kansas City Police Academy to KSHB 41 News on Tuesday afternoon.

—