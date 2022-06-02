Nonstop service from Kansas City's KCI to Toronto resumes Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air Canada will resume nonstop service from Kansas City International Airport to Toronto a month earlier than initially planned.

The airline announced new routes and the restoration of others, including service from KCI to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, in February.

Originally, the KC-to-Toronto flights were set to resume July 1, but the first Air Canada flights between the cities will re-commence Friday morning, KCI confirmed.

Air Canada began flying nonstop to Kansas City from Toronto in August 1996, but the route was halted in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

