Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nonstop service from Kansas City's KCI to Toronto resumes Friday

Portugal
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Armando Franca/AP
A Air Canada Airbus A330-300 approaches for landing in Lisbon early in the morning, Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Portugal
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:40:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air Canada will resume nonstop service from Kansas City International Airport to Toronto a month earlier than initially planned.

The airline announced new routes and the restoration of others, including service from KCI to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, in February.

Originally, the KC-to-Toronto flights were set to resume July 1, but the first Air Canada flights between the cities will re-commence Friday morning, KCI confirmed.

Air Canada began flying nonstop to Kansas City from Toronto in August 1996, but the route was halted in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock