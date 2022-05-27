Northland family shares true meaning of Memorial Day

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A Northland family is sharing the true meaning of Memorial Day in honor of their loved one, Staff Sgt. Jeremy Katzenberger, who paid the ultimate price .

Jeremy Katzenberger was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

"You just don't think it's going to be people you know, let alone your husband that ends up in the picture frame," said Colleen Katzenberger, Jeremy's wife.

At 26 years old, Colleen Katzenberger became a widow.

"It's been a long journey without him," she said.

Her brother, Patrick Montgomery, also served in Afghanistan and is the one who brought Jeremy home .

"My brother carried a tremendous weight when he brought Jeremy back to me, and that is a weight I will never understand, but I'm incredibly thankful to have that support of my brother," Colleen Katzenberger said.

Montgomery set up a special table at his shop, KC Cattle Company , in downtown Parkville for Memorial Day.

"My hope is they're directed over there and take the time to read what these guys did because some of them are straight-up heroes," Montgomery said.

It's his way of honoring his brother-in-law and friends who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"See it as just this opportunity to kind of tell their stories because nobody else can anymore, right? They can't at least. So, it is kind of our responsibility to tell people," he said.

Those stories are being told to younger generations like Colleen's son who is now 11 years old.

"His dad fought and died for our country, and he has been able to see a lot of people surround me and surround him and surround Patrick. It's been pretty cool," Colleen Katzenberger said.

Each item on Montgomery's table has a meaning, and it's the family's hope people will take a moment to learn about the five men and their stories.

"Maybe that's the chance they have to stop and think, to remember that's what Memorial Day is really about," Colleen Katzenberger said.

Montgomery told KSHB 41 News the display will be up through Monday at his shop.

