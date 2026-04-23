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Northwest Missouri counties included in tornado watch through Thursday evening

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Thursday noon update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Atchison, Nodaway, Holt and Andrew counties in Missouri are included in the watch.

The National Weather Service advises storms could produce tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Storms are expected to hit the Kansas City metro between 8 to 11 p.m.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lauren Rainson reports the severe threat is a Level 2 out of 5. Damaging winds and flash flooding are the top concerns, but tornadoes can't be entirely ruled out.

Stay up to date with the KSHB 41 Weather team here.

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