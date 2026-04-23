Northwest Missouri counties included in tornado watch through Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Atchison, Nodaway, Holt and Andrew counties in Missouri are included in the watch.

The National Weather Service advises storms could produce tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/VadxzCWTKL — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 23, 2026

Storms are expected to hit the Kansas City metro between 8 to 11 p.m.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lauren Rainson reports the severe threat is a Level 2 out of 5. Damaging winds and flash flooding are the top concerns, but tornadoes can't be entirely ruled out.

A line of storms will form west of KC around 5pm. The timeline for the KC Metro will fall between 8pm-11pm. Damaging winds and flash flooding will be top concerns. Tornadoes can't be entirely ruled out, though. @KSHB41 #kcwx #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/mmzao6qyyf — Lauren Rainson (@LaurenRainson) April 23, 2026

Stay up to date with the KSHB 41 Weather team here.

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