KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible into Thursday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Strong storms likely Thursday evening/night

Trending drier and clearer Friday

Storms possible throughout the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle during the day. Then, evening thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe and cause flash flooding.

High: 72°

Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 30 mph

Thursday night: Strong storms likely. Some storms may be severe. Then showers and storms diminish. A windy, wet, and cool night.

Low: 52°

Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 30 mph

Friday: Early morning clouds then afternoon sunshine. Not too shabby.

Low: 52°

High: 73°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

