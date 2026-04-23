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KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible into Thursday night

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Wednesday evening update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong storms likely Thursday evening/night
  • Trending drier and clearer Friday
  • Storms possible throughout the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle during the day. Then, evening thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe and cause flash flooding.
High: 72°
Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 30 mph

Thursday night: Strong storms likely. Some storms may be severe. Then showers and storms diminish. A windy, wet, and cool night.
Low: 52°
Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 30 mph

Friday: Early morning clouds then afternoon sunshine. Not too shabby.
Low: 52°
High: 73°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

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