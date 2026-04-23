KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible into Thursday night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Strong storms likely Thursday evening/night
- Trending drier and clearer Friday
- Storms possible throughout the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle during the day. Then, evening thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe and cause flash flooding.
High: 72°
Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 30 mph
Thursday night: Strong storms likely. Some storms may be severe. Then showers and storms diminish. A windy, wet, and cool night.
Low: 52°
Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 30 mph
Friday: Early morning clouds then afternoon sunshine. Not too shabby.
Low: 52°
High: 73°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
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