Now is the time to prepare for upcoming winter weather

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With the winter weather on the way , now is the time to prepare. Whether it's your home or your car, don't wait to make sure you're ready.

The American Automobile Association is asking homeowners and renters to take simple steps to prepare for inclement weather.

Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson AAA, said frozen pipes continue to be one of the most common claims the organization sees during winter months.

"Regionally frozen pipe claims around here can cost more than $7,000, and that can vary based on how much damage is done from any leaking water," Chabarria said.

AAA recommends these simple steps to protect your home:

Remove hoses from exterior faucets

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all crack, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.

Air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if you will be away from home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Close your wood burning fireplace flue damper when you’re not using it. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partial open at all times.

While you're preparing your home for inclement weather, now is also the time to make a run to the hardware store if you need any supplies for snow and ice.

Leroy Andrews, co-owner of Strasser Hardware in Kansas City, Kansas, said the business was busy Monday morning and throughout the day, with customers buying snow shovels and ice melt.

"I just hope everybody is prepared that's the main thing, now is the time, if you haven't been out today it's beautiful out there and if you need some supplies whether it's grocery supplies or hardware supplies whatever you need get out there now, because in a couple days I don't think you're going to want to be out there," Andrews said.

Andrews said he is stocked up on winter weather items, but people should not wait to get what they need as there is no guarantee there won't be shortages around the region.

KCK resident Terrie Matz stopped by Strasser Monday to pick up ice melt and other supplies. She wants to be prepared and remembers all too well last winter's storm, which knocked power out at her house.

"It was terrible, we were using flashlights and stuff and we have plenty of flashlights this year too, we're ready," Matz said.

AAA also recommends preparing your car if you plan on traveling during the Winter weather.

Drivers should check the tread on their tires as well as car batteries. Chabarria said dead batteries are the number one calls for service to AAA during the Winter.