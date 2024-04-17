NWS confirms EF-0 touched down Tuesday in Maryville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday an EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday in Maryville.

The damage survey noted the storm touched down at 8:50 a.m. and lasted three minutes. It began three miles east of Maryville and ended 3 1/2 miles north/northeast of Maryville.

Peak winds were clocked at 75 mph, and the storm sustained a path length of 3.4 miles and a path width of 25 yards.

Tuesday’s severe weather also led to an EF-1 near Smithville Lake, which resulted in the loss of the Kemp family's home.

“To know that we lost everything again, I don’t know, it’s hard," Kevin Kemp told KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge. "People don’t realize the effect of something like this. It’s not just the financial part, it does a lot mentally.”

Strong to severe storms could be in the mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to the KSHB 41 weather team. For updates on the outlook, check the forecast HERE.

—