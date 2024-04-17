Weather Blog: A break from wet weather for a day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday Morning Blog Readers -

Are you ready for some sunshine! We've got a nice day on tap with temperatures staying 10° above normal as we cruise into the mid to upper 70s. Expect a little bit of a breeze to persist but otherwise we will take the break from stormy weather.

Storm Recap

Tuesday's severe weather did produce one tornado in our area that cost a family their home, out near Smithville Lake. The NWS completed their survey report and rated it an EF-1 with the track showing it jumping the lake at one point.Lindsey Anderson and Wes Peery were in tracking the linemove through Kansas City as multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Besides one tornado, the main threat we watched all morning was focused on wind.

Then in the afternoon winds began to howl again, with 60 mph wind gusts reported in multiple locations. This wind came on the back side of the dry-line ahead of the cold front passage and produced damage in the Leavenworth Area.

Next Round of Rain

More storms are loading by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This looks to stay low end severe with some steady rain by Thursday midday. The bigger punch we will feel from the front moving through Thursday morning will be the cool down loading by Friday into Saturday.

We are in a level 1 risk come Wednesday overnight into Thursday. This looks to be a low end severe threat with gusty winds and quarter size hail as our main risks. The storm window looks to open around 10 pm to 12 am Wednesday night.

But this system will get fueled up a bit better as it exits the KC area and bring severe weather toward the bootheel of Missouri and into northern Arkansas Thursday night.

The back side of this cold front does come with a cool down. Last weekend we were sweating it out, this weekend we are tracking sweater weather! A quick Spring cool snap is loading for Friday into Saturday. The good news is this cool down will be short lived and there are hints that a big warm up is expected to return to the Plains by the end of the month.