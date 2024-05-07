Watch Now
NWS Topeka: EF0 reported Monday night in southern Riley County

EF0 Tornado
Wes Peery/KSHB 41 News
Posted at 3:25 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 16:31:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service of Topeka has released preliminary damage survey results of Monday night’s storms.

In the report, the weather service said an EF0 tornado affected a small portion of southern Riley County.

The tornado touched down for five minutes between 7:39 p.m. and 7:44 p.m.

Its peak winds were recorded at 85 mph. The storm also recorded a path length of 1.06 miles and a max width of 75 yards.

An irrigation pivot and trees in the area were damaged, but no injuries were reported, per NWS Topeka.

NWS Kansas City plans to survey six locations for potential damage Tuesday. A full report has yet to be published.

