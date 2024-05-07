NWS Topeka: EF0 reported Monday night in southern Riley County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service of Topeka has released preliminary damage survey results of Monday night’s storms.

In the report, the weather service said an EF0 tornado affected a small portion of southern Riley County.

The tornado touched down for five minutes between 7:39 p.m. and 7:44 p.m.

An EF-0 tornado with winds around 85 mph impacted a small portion of southern Riley County during the evening of May 6, 2024. Damage occurred to an irrigation pivot and trees throughout the area. #kswx pic.twitter.com/Pxg6qLVgn8 — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) May 7, 2024

Its peak winds were recorded at 85 mph. The storm also recorded a path length of 1.06 miles and a max width of 75 yards.

An irrigation pivot and trees in the area were damaged, but no injuries were reported, per NWS Topeka.

NWS Kansas City plans to survey six locations for potential damage Tuesday. A full report has yet to be published.

