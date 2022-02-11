Odessa High School wins $1,000 in statewide distracted driving contest

ODESSA, Mo. — Students at a local high school are doing their part to stop distracted driving.

In Missouri, cell phone-related crashes increased 30% in the last five years.

Students at Odessa High School are pledging to help keep the statistic from continuing to increase.

The school came in 3rd place in the AAA Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown. Members of AAA Missouri presented a $1,000 check to the students Friday.

The new program, which included 15 schools across the state, provided faculty with a safe-driving education program and a contest for students to take a pledge not to drive distracted. AAA Missouri partnered with the Missouri Department of Transportation to help raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

The winners were determined by the top three schools with the highest percentage of student pledges as well as a winner for the highest number of pledges from family, friends and faculty. Odessa High School had nearly half of its student body pledge not to drive while using a cell phone, to speak up for others to do the same and to always wear a seat belt.

One participating student, sophomore Trinity Alvested, said she attended a teen driving conference over the summer and has become passionate about safe driving.

"With all of the technology nowadays and especially as a teen, you are addicted to your cell phone," Alvested said.

She's proud of her fellow students who also made the pledge to help keep Missouri roads safe.

"Seeing that those kids actually participated and took the pledge it's just absolutely stunning," Alvested said.

AAA public affairs specialist Nick Chabarria said the contest is also a way to educate adults on the dangers of distracted driving.

"Our hope was that students would receive the information, learn how to speak up for others to put their phones down and that they would go to their parents and their family and their friends outside of school and also share the message," Chabarria said.

Currently, Missouri is one of only two states that doesn't have a texting ban for drivers of all ages. Only drivers 21 and under are not allowed to text while driving.

Data shows 70% of all cell phone-related crashes in the state are drivers over the age of 22.

Several lawmakers have introduced bills to strengthen the state's distracted driving law this year.

Odessa students also got a taste of just how dangerous distracted driving can be Friday.

The school brought in a car simulator for students to use.

Junior Nathan Rue said the simulator made him want to keep his phone somewhere out of sight while he is driving in the future.

"We're not only trying to protect ourselves, but we are also responsible for others on the road," Rue said.