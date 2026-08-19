Olathe City Council votes 6-1 in favor of granting permanent location to Starfish Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Starfish Project Foundation in Olathe finally has the stability it has been looking for after months of searching for a permanent location.

The Olathe City Council voted 6-1 in favor of granting the Starfish Project Foundation a special-use permit, which will allow it to operate in a building at 135th Street and Brougham Drive.

Some residents in the area have raised concerns about traffic, property values and homelessness.

Less than a month ago, the Olathe Planning Commission voted 5-3 to recommend denial of a special-use permit for the Starfish Project, despite city planning staff recommending approval.

As a result, the nonprofit needed a supermajority vote from the Olathe City Council to move forward with its new location.

The organization was forced to leave its original building on Clairborne Road in the Townsquare Shopping Center due to the city of Olathe acquiring land for the Interstate 35 and Santa Fe Street project.

Depending on the need, the Starfish Project helps between 1,200 and 1,800 people a week with free food, clothing and other basic essentials.

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