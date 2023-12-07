Olathe woman's side hustle turns into city's newest storefront

OLATHE, Kan. — A woman-owned business in Olathe is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday. The storefront is years in the making.

“It feels surreal, so much gratitude,” said Christina Jokerst, owner of KCookies. “So much appreciation for the people that got us here.”

Jokerst started making cookies in her home when she found out the cost of shipping her favorite New York City cookie to the city of fountains.

She then set out to recreate the dessert, spending months perfecting the recipe.

Jokerst admitted her husband was the one to push her to sell her cookies after receiving a credit card bill with charges for chocolate and foreign butter.

She packed orders in her basement and now has a brick-and-mortar store to call her own with simple advice to follow for others wanting to see the same success.

“If you have something you want to do, just jump in and do it,” she said. “You don’t need anything expensive. You don’t need any special background. You just need to be dedicated and work hard. If you do that and have a good product, it will eventually take off.”

The KCookies grand opening is this Saturday in Olathe. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. at 1239 West Harold Street.

