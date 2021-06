KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on I-29 & 152 Highway early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 3:00 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.

I-29 NB and 152 EB was shut down while crews worked the scene.

The severity of other injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.