One Tank Trips: Barham Family Farm

KEARNEY, Mo. — Barham Family Farm has three generations working to provide pasture raised beef, chicken, eggs, pork and lamb. The farm also works with some restaurants in the Kansas City area.

At Barham Family Farm, they raise the animals naturally without chemicals, genetically modified organisms, growth hormones or antibiotics.

Not only can people find the farm's products inside some local stores but they also have a store at the farm where people can purchase meats, cheeses, jams and other local snacks.

For those who can’t make it in person, Barham Family Farm offers a doorstep delivery service. For more information people can visit their website .

If you decide to visit the farm you can learn about where your food comes from and also spend some time with their animals. They have goats, ducks, roosters, horses and more.

